Ignite Conference 2017: Reflections of a Small Group Leader

Over the past five years, I’ve had the pleasure of being a small group leader at Ignite Conference. I’ve seen many faces and had the chance to share many people’s experiences. A few years ago, I was a small group leader for a group of year 12 guys. There were about 13 or so and for the first few sessions conversation was slow and shallow but eventually they began to open up and share about their lives and the journey they were going on over Conference.

It was so awesome to hear about how they were encountering Jesus through the different events. They really were coming to know the Church and get into their faith in a new way. The best was seeing them grow closer to each other and supporting one another in their individual journeys. When it was time to head home, my small group decided to take some time affirming one another. They encouraged one another and made connections to maintain after Conference.

In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus corrects the disciples after they try to stop a group of young people coming to meet him. He says, “let them come to me. The Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those like these”. This scripture really reminds me of the incredible opportunity high schoolers have at Ignite Conference in Small Groups. They’re welcomed into a safe environment where they can ask questions, raise their doubts, ask for prayer and be affirmed in their faith. Being a small group leader at conference gives is an amazing place to see people change throughout the conference. It’s moments like this that are most rewarding.

Ignite Conference is a national Catholic youth conference held in Brisbane on 21-24 September 2017. For more details head to www.igniteconference.com.au/come

By Odyn McInnes

About Odyn McInnes

Odyn is one of the leaders of Ignite High, Ignite Youth’s high school program. He has also been involved in youth ministry through NET Ministries and Red Frogs.

The blog post ‘Let them Come to Me’ first appeared on Ignite Youth.

THE CATHOLIC LEADER IS A PROUD MEDIA PARTNER OF IGNITE CONFERENCE 2017

SaveSave

Written by: Guest Contributor