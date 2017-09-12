Ignite Conference 2017: Come, Holy Spirit

I’m scared of the dark. Well not so much anymore, but the ‘dark’ was my greatest enemy – each night was an actual nightmare. There was nothing to be afraid of, but for years I was terrified.

Anytime I got scared, my mum and dad would say the same thing to me. “Say a little prayer to the Holy Spirit.” It was almost like my personal mantra.

Come, Holy Spirit. Those three words have been my ‘go to’ prayer ever since. When I needed something, when I was nervous, and often when I was scared I’d reach out to God the easiest way I knew how. What I didn’t realise was I was repeating a prayer that had been around from Church’s very beginning.

As I journey toward the Ignite Conference, I’ve begun to recite that mantra again. Not because I’m scared this time, but because I’m excited, and impatient.

Like in the early Church, speaking, praying, and singing ‘Come, Holy Spirit’ is an invitation to the Spirit of God to come, and be totally present in our lives. It has the power to capture hopeful, or desperate hearts, and bring them into His grace. The prayer is for anyone and everyone, no matter where they are at in their faith journey. At Ignite Conference each year, a generation speaks to God in hope, ready to make change, and be changed. It is a simple prayer, that carries great expectation.

Now is the time to make that prayer again, to grow in readiness and prepare our hearts. It’s the time to ask yourselves, what are you expecting from Ignite Conference? What are you expecting from God? And if you are ready for the answer, pray “Come, Holy Spirit.”

Ignite Conference is a national Catholic youth conference held in Brisbane on 21-24 September 2017. For more details head to www.igniteconference.com.au/come

By Brigid Todd

About Brigid Todd

Brigid is part of the Ignite Youth Leadership Team, with responsibility for ministry to young adults. She will be presenting at this years Ignite Conference.

The blog post ‘Come Holy Spirit’ first appeared on Ignite Youth.

THE CATHOLIC LEADER IS A PROUD MEDIA PARTNER OF IGNITE CONFERENCE 2017

