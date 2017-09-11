WIN – Double passes to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Photo: Dreamworks

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are best friends who spend their days creating comic books and dreaming up pranks. One day they accidentally hypnotise their school principal into believing that he is Captain Underpants, a dimwitted superhero whose costume consists of underwear and a cape. As if this isn’t bad enough, their newest teacher is a disgraced evil scientist bent on exacting his revenge at their school. George, Harold and Captain Underpants must band together to thwart his evil agenda.

THE whole family will absolutely love the silliness and hilarity that is Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

How to Enter

For your chance to win a double pass to see All Saints, simply send your name, address and phone number to The Catholic Leader:

Post: GPO Box 282, Brisbane, QLD, 4001

Email: info@catholicleader.com.au

Entries close 5pm AEST on Monday 18 September 2017

The winners’ names will be published on The Catholic Leader website and notified by phone.

Competition period

The competition commences Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 9am AEST and concludes Monday, 18 September 2017 at 5pm AEST. Entries must be received by post or email within this time to be eligible.

Competition terms & conditions

The Promoter is The Catholic Leader (ABN 25 328 758 0007), Cathedral House, Level 2, 229 Elizabeth Street Brisbane QLD. Phone (07) 3324 3555

Entry to The Catholic Leader competition is open to Australian residents aged 16 years and over. Entrants under the age of 18 must obtain permission from a parent or legal guardian to enter.

Employees and immediate families of The Catholic Leader are not illegible to enter.

A total of 10 winners will be chosen at random by The Promoter on Tuesday 11 September, 2017 at Cathedral House, Level 2, 229 Elizabeth Street Brisbane 4000.

The winners’ name and suburb will be published on The Catholic Leader website on Tuesday 11 September, 2017.

Prizes will be sent to the delivery address provided by the winner. Please allow up to 28 days (from the winner announcement date) for delivery of prizes. The Catholic Leader does not take responsibility for damaged or lost in transit prizes.

Tickets are valid for use in most cinemas. More details on the movie passes.

Disclaimer: Valid even with “No Free Tickets”. Offer is valid at participating cinemas only. Not valid at Village Cinemas Gold Class, special event sessions, Vmax, VPremium; EVENT Cinemas special events, Gold Class, Vmax; Greater Union + Birch Carroll & Coyle special events, Gold Class, Vmax, GU Film House special events. Not valid at Nova Deluxe, Ace Gold Lounge, ACEMax and Reading Cinemas Gold Lounge, Premium, Titan XC and 3D. Not valid at Dendy Premium or Lounge cinemas. Not valid at at Grand Gold Lounge and Grand Cinemax. Not valid public holidays. Not valid all day Tuesdays or discount days. Not valid Saturdays after 5pm. Not valid with any other offer. Not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. Seating is subject to availability. Check sessions times for details.

