WIN – Double Passes to ‘All Saints’

The Catholic Leader is giving away 10 double passes to see ‘All Saints’, starring American actor and country music singer, John Corbett.

Based on an inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he has ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from South East Asia.

Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might save them all.

After trading his corporate sales career to become a pastor, Michael’s first assignment is ‘All Saints’, a quaint country church with a dozen member.

It comes with a catch – he has to close the church doors for good and sell the prime piece of land on which it sits.

While developers eagerly eye the property and the congregation mourns the inevitable, Michael and his family look forward to moving on to an established church where they can put down roots. But when the church community hesitantly begins welcoming Karen refugees from Burma – former farmers striving for a fresh start in America – Michael feels called to an improbable new mission.

Toiling alongside the refugees, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to pay the church’s bills and feed its newest people.

Written by: Catherine Santos