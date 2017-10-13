Thousands of golden years celebrated at St Stephen’s Cathedral marriage Mass

WEDDING day memories were revisited as almost 75 couples celebrated half-centuries of marriage at a Mass in St Stephen’s Cathedral, Brisbane, on October 8.

The annual Mass recognised couples who were marking their golden wedding anniversaries this year.

Denise and Des Walsh were among couples gathered with family and friends to thank God for the good times and the bad.

The Walsh family has a strong connection with St Stephen’s Cathedral.

Denise is a tour guide at the cathedral and enjoys accompanying school groups.

“I hope that when kids come to the cathedral they will learn one thing that helps their life,” Mrs Walsh said.

A keen researcher, she discovered that husband Des’ great-grandparents were married in St Stephen’s Chapel in 1866.

“That’s what took me to the cathedral in the first place – checking out family history,” she said.

Agnes and Les Buckley, of Kippa-Ring, were another couple who took part in the Golden Wedding Mass – although, in their case, they are celebrating 67 years of marriage.

The Buckleys were wed at St Patrick’s, Fortitude Valley, and their marriage has produced four children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.