Multiple Teaching Positions – Ambrose Treacy College, Indooroopilly

Ambrose Treacy College is proudly a Catholic school in the Edmund Rice tradition.
Due to the growth of the College, the Principal invites applications from enthusiastic and committed teachers for the full-time, continuing positions of:
- Coordinator of Religious Education (Years 4-8) – Tier 2 to commence Semester 2 (10 July 2017)
The ability to replace the Head of Religious Education for a period of 12 Months (maternity leave) initially would be an advantage
Applications close at 8 am, Monday 15 May, 2017
- Head of House (Year 10-12) – Tier 3 to commence Semester 1, 2018
- Head of Year 8 – Tier 3 to commence Semester 1, 2018
Applications close at 8 am, Monday 22 May, 2017
Please visit the Ambrose Treacy College website: www.atc.qld.edu.au for further details.