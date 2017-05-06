Multiple Teaching Positions – Ambrose Treacy College, Indooroopilly

Ambrose Treacy College is proudly a Catholic school in the Edmund Rice tradition.

Due to the growth of the College, the Principal invites applications from enthusiastic and committed teachers for the full-time, continuing positions of:

Coordinator of Religious Education (Years 4-8) – Tier 2 to commence Semester 2 (10 July 2017)

The ability to replace the Head of Religious Education for a period of 12 Months (maternity leave) initially would be an advantage

Applications close at 8 am, Monday 15 May, 2017

Head of House (Year 10-12) – Tier 3 to commence Semester 1, 2018

Head of Year 8 – Tier 3 to commence Semester 1, 2018

Applications close at 8 am, Monday 22 May, 2017

Please visit the Ambrose Treacy College website: www.atc.qld.edu.au for further details.

Written by: Catherine Santos