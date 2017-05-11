Casual Journalist – The Catholic Leader

The Catholic Leader is seeking a motivated person to fill a casual role in our newsroom. We are looking for a journalist with:

• Excellent writing and verbal communication skills

• Proven experience creating content for social media channels

• Experience in digital content publishing (using WordPress)

• Skills in desktop publishing, graphic design and photo processing (using Adobe Suite)

• Ability to pitch interesting and origial content for newspaper and website

The successful candidates will have an understanding of digital media in both the Catholic and secular markets. Candidates will also demonstrate the ability to work on multiple tasks under deadline.

Previous newsroom experience is an advantage but not essential, as too a knowledge of the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Further enquiries should be directed to the Managing Editor via email editor@catholicleader.com.au or phone (07) 3324 3555.

Applications should be submitted in writing marked

‘Confidential’, Casual Journalist Position,

The Catholic Leader GPO Box 282 Brisbane Qld 4001

or by email to editor@catholicleader.com.au

Applications should address the key elements of the job description and provide a resume with at least two referees and their contact numbers.

Written by: Catherine Santos