Campus Minister – St Patrick’s College, Mackay

Fixed Term Time – 20 hours per week

The Campus Minister will be employed to support students and staff with pastoral/spiritual activities. Times are negotiable, however, the 20 hours will include working with students during school hours on most occasions and may occasionally include attendance at overnight retreats, youth group, weekend liturgies and camps. A Working with Children Check and eligibility for a Suitability Notice will be required.

Applications close 9 June 2017

For further information, please contact:

Mrs Janelle Agius, Principal

phone: (07) 4944 7200 or email: enquiries@stpats.qld.edu.au

Please download an application package from our website: www.stpats.qld.edu.au

