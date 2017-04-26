Health minister launches health hub at Crestmead Catholic school

ST Francis College, Crestmead, has launched a new health hub that will give students interested in a career in healthcare the chance to gain medical training.

In partnership with Brisbane Catholic Education, Queensland Education and Training Department and TAFE Queensland, the hub will provide onsite certificate courses in Cert II in Health Support Services and Cert III in Health Services Assistance for students in Years 10, 11 and 12.

Health Minister Cameron Dick, who launched the health hub, said it was another example of Catholic education providing greater opportunities for education and training – “not just for this community but for our broader community”.

Mr Dick said the hub was a replica of a hospital ward, complete with blood-pressure monitors, disability shower and toilets, bandages, storage rooms, and ceiling swings for students to help people into and out of beds.

“It teaches students the basics of healthcare and, importantly, that the health sector isn’t limited to careers as doctors and nurses,” he said.

“There are many other important roles in hospitals, and healthcare more broadly.”

Mr Dick said the hub was an example of genuine partnership creating opportunity through collective action to benefit all.

“The partnership that’s driven this through the school, through TAFE Queensland, through the south-east health alliance and through Brisbane Catholic Education is emblematic of what we do in Logan,” he said.

Principal Tricia Kennedy said the courses in the hub were available to students from any school – state or private.

She said the college had already welcomed students from Emmaus College and Trinity College who would study with students from St Francis.

“We have seventeen students enrolled in Certificate I, seventeen students in Certificate II, and twenty-three in Certificate III,” she said.

“These students have begun the theory part of their course and have now started with the practical part of the course in our amazing facility that mirrors a real hospital ward.

“We want our kids to have a practical, viable pathway that will make them employable when they leave Year 12.”

Ms Kennedy said the college was looking at setting up a partnership with Griffith University as well to creating a further pathway for students.

She said the college’s research found health and tourism were growth industries.

“We are immensely proud of this facility, as it will enhance the learning pathways for our students vocationally, educationally and practically,” she said.

