Triple baptism for Chinese-Australian family at Easter

THREE generations of one family are in a state of joy after completing a long journey to becoming Catholic.

Patricia Leung, her daughter Joanna Leung and her daughter Alexandra Hung were received into the Catholic Church at St Stephen’s Cathedral during the Easter Vigil Mass.

Their journey into the Church has been nearly 50 years in the making, and even Australia’s first saint had a hand in leading them into the Church.

Joanna had attended a Catholic school and was enrolled in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults several years ago, but a job offer in Hong Kong kept her from completing the program.

“We were brought up so to speak in the Catholic environment at school, we learnt about the religion and being with people who were Catholics, but we were never formalised, baptised as a baby,” Joanna said.

Joanna’s two eldest children were baptised Catholics, but not her youngest Alexandra.

Patricia, a former Daiost who moved to Australia from China when she was 12, said she learnt about the Catholic faith through her Catholic education in Ipswich and Sydney.

But she only thought about becoming a Catholic after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago.

During her cancer treatment, Patricia started receiving visits from a Josephite Sister who lives in Nundah.

“I’ve helped out at St Joseph’s School Nundah library for fourteen years,” Patricia said.

“There’s a Sister over there, Sr Patrice (Vines), and two years ago I had been very ill.

“(Sr Patrice) had been very supportive and always came over to visit me and she asked me to pray to (St) Mary MacKillop.”

Along with the suggestion to pray to Australia’s saint, St Patrice handed Patricia a booklet about St Mary, who was known for having severe abdominal cramps.

“I put the little booklet over my belly, all the time over my pillow,” Patricia said.

Patricia went into remission and is now cancer-free.

“I felt very loved, and I said one day I have to become a Catholic,” she said.

Joanna believes it was “God’s calling” that helped her mother heal.

Patricia’s other daughter Rachel Leung, who entered the Church in 2001 after a seven-year journey, said her mother received another sign during her lessons with the St Stephen’s Cathedral Rite of Catholic Initiation of Adults.

“Mum also was a Dao, and as she’s journeyed into Catholicism, Mum had a bit of struggle,” Rachel said.

“As she was journeying through the RCIA, one morning our altar at home fell and the Yin Pu Sa (Dao deity) broke.

“We don’t know why, and I said to mum, ‘I think this is a sign’.”

Patricia, Joanna and Alexandra completed their RCIA journey when they were baptised, confirmed and received the Sacrament of Holy Communion at the Easter Vigil.

Patricia said she chose St Monica as her confirmation saint because “I’m a mum and I’m also a grandmum”.

Joanna said it was “very special” to enter the Church with her mum and daughter.

“When we first joined (the RCIA program) it was quite a big group and then it got smaller and then it ended up with just us three,” Joanna said.

“When it came towards the dates of the baptism it was just us three, and two other candidates.

“It was just us three being baptised which was even more special.

“Even though it’s later in life, I think it’s never too late.”

All three are now regulars at St Stephen’s Cathedral parish.

“We can have Holy Communion now, and all the people at St Stephen’s are like family,” Patricia said.