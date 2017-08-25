The Catholic Leader wins Best Newspaper for 2017

EXPERT media professionals have named The Catholic Leader the best Catholic newspaper in Australasia.

The Catholic Leader was named Best Newspaper out of more than 100 news publications at the 2017 Australasian Catholic Press Association (ACPA) Awards in Auckland, New Zealand, last night.

Published for the Archdiocese of Brisbane with a national focus, ACPA judges said The Catholic Leader was “a page turner” that focused on “real people with genuine stories”.

“There’s a common thread in the issues being judged – excellent representation of the human experience and issues that matter in daily life,” the winning remarks said.

The Catholic Leader also received Highly Commended awards across a range of categories including Best Newspaper Front Cover, Best Layout and Design – Newspaper, Best Devotional applying faith to life, and Best News Story.

Journalist Mark Bowling received a highly commended award for his story on taxi-driver hero Aguek Nyok who kicked down the door of a burning bus to rescue passengers on-board.

Fellow journalist Emilie Ng’s story on a young Catholic woman who went to Rome to represent Australia in planning for World Youth Day and the Synod on the Youth also received a highly commended award.

Managing editor Matt Emerick said The Catholic Leader was proof that a small team of seven people could produce high-quality Catholic journalism to match the standards of mainstream press.

“It is an honour to be named Best Newspaper in 2017,” Mr Emerick said.

“Being named Best Newspaper by the Australasian Catholic Press Association shows our dedication to writing about the human face of the Catholic Church has paid off.”

Mr Emerick said The Catholic Leader news stories were written about the lives of Catholics and people associated with Catholic schools, agencies, charities and ministries to inspire and educate the broader community.

“Over the years The Catholic Leader has built a reputation as a newspaper focusing on stories that show the human face of the Catholic Church,” Mr Emerick said.

“Whether it is the extraordinary achievements of the ordinary Catholic who faithfully attends Mass each week, or the plight of people who are ignored by society.

“Our editorial team is dedicated to sharing their voice and views to our wide readership.

“While our editorial team may be small, at just four people, we have more than 100 years of collective experience in Australian journalism and are always working harder to compete with our mainstream counterparts.”

The Catholic Leader is published in Brisbane and distributed to more than 50,000 people across Queensland and Australia and has earned the respect of Australia’s most senior Catholic clergy, religious, and lay people.

The Catholic Leader website is visited by more than 50,000 people from around the globe each month.

The editorial team responds to news and current affairs affecting Catholics throughout Australia with a heavy emphasis on Queensland stories.

The ACPA Awards highlights excellence in Catholic publishing and media from around Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

ACPA has more than 100 members throughout the Asia Pacific and since 1955 has highlighted the importance of religious media in society.