St Leo’s College community recreates historic 1917 image at centenary celebrations

ONE hundred years to the day, St Leo’s College has celebrated it’s centenary by recreating an historic photograph taken on the day of the college’s dedication on September 30, 1917.

Standing on the steps of the St Lucia college, the 2017 version of the photo featured the papal nuncio Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, St Leo’s College council chair Daryl Hanly, and the college’s head and chief executive officer Stephen Foley.

“If (tdhe people from the original photo) could see where we’ve travelled in those 100 years I’m sure (they) would be proud,” Mr Foley said.

The original photo hangs outside Mr Foley’s college office.

“We’ve had four thousand men through the college halls. We’ve had St Leo’s old boys go on and represent in the state and federal parliaments, and on various judiciaries around the country,” he said.

“In one hundred years, what’s changed has been the contribution that Catholic Queensland has been able to make to the national conversation, by virtue of giving its men somewhere to reside while studying at the University of Queensland – the original vision of the college.”

St Leo’s College received a papal blessing to mark its centenary.

A framed certificate of the blessing, and a sculptured marble bust of St Leo now take pride of place in the college foyer.

As part of the centenary celebration, the college’s centenary anthem – Stand in the Light – was played for the first time, featuring pianist Pierce Leahy, a first-year student at St Leo’s College who was commissioned to write the composition.

“It is an uplifting anthem and by listening to it you can feel the essence of the college,” Mr Foley said.

“It will be played twice a year – at our commencement dinner and our Valete (farewell) dinner.”