Queensland health minister promises $2m annual investment in continuous care maternity model

MOTHERS and leaders pushing for better maternity care in Logan have claimed a victory after the Queensland government promised a $2m annual investment to community-based care.

Health minister Cameron Dick announced on May 25 that the investment would fund six new midwives for community-based antenatal and postnatal care to Logan women.

The midwives will be based in community maternity hubs, which will be selected following a consultation with Logan members.

The service will build on an existing midwifery group practice offered at Logan Hospital, and is a continuous-care model that supports pregnant women throughout and after pregnancy.

“The Palaszczuk Government is proud to be restoring community midwifery services that were cut by the Newman LNP Government, and improving outcomes for Logan mums and babies,” Mr Dick said.

“We know that in Logan there are groups of women who are missing out on adequate antenatal and postnatal care, and this service is squarely aimed at fixing this gap.”

Seven per cent of pregnant women in Logan do not access proper maternity care, including attending regular appointments, compared to five per cent for the rest of Queensland.

“We know there is a strong correlation between access to antenatal care and improved health outcomes for mother and baby,” Mr Dick said.

“Through this restoration of community midwifery services, we want to boost the outcomes for Logan mums and babies, so they have the same outcomes and opportunities as those in other parts of Queensland.”

The Queensland government’s support of this project has been welcomed by the Queensland Community Alliance, who backed the proposal made by Logan Together and Metro South Health.

QCA organised a public assembly on the issue at Maximilian Kolbe Church, Marsden on May 17.

Logan residents attended the assembly, along with Queensland health minister Mr Dick.

Pregnant mother of two Emma Nelson shared her own negative and positive experience of maternity care.

After receiving care through a continuous midwifery model in Logan during her first pregnancy, Ms Nelson was left “distraught”

Now in her third pregnancy, she said the experience left her with issues in trusting the health system.

“One doctor told me (the baby) was going to be stillborn and it was my fault for not controlling my blood sugars,” Ms Nelson said.

“I didn’t want to go back because I couldn’t handle it.”

Ms Nelson is now one of hundreds of Logan pregnant mothers who could look forward to better maternity care in the future.

As well as midwifery care, the model will also be supported with access to obstetric care. Following an evaluation, the maternity care model will start later this year.