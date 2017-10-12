Proclaim 2018 will be a opportunity ‘for young people to have a voice at the table’

BRISBANE archdiocese is to host Proclaim 2018 in July, the first time the national conference has been held in Queensland.

The theme of the conference is “Make your home in me.” (John 15:4), and will draw together more than 500 participants from parishes across Australia.

“Being the Year for Youth there is going to be a real focus on young people and how we can best integrate young people back into parish life,” Proclaim 2018 steering committee co-ordinator Eric Robinson said.

“There will be a real opportunity for young people to have a voice at the table.”

Proclaim 2018 will focus on inspiring, equipping and encouraging parishes and Catholic communities to engage in evangelisation and renewal. It follows successful Proclaim conferences in 2012, 2014 and 2016, with keynote presentations, facilitated conversation sessions, peer learning, expert discussion panels and future visionary planning.

Keynote speakers will include New Zealand Cardinal John Dew and Plenary Council 2020 facilitator Lana Turvey-Collins with more keynote speakers to be announced.

Mr Robinson was recruited in June to be the event co-ordinator.

A Brisbane-based youth worker and events manager, he’s confident Proclaim 2018 will bring energy and renewal for participants as they return to their communities across Australia.

“One of the hopes is that each person will develop a Proclaim action plan and that will be something they can take back to their communities, and hopefully with the support of their local parish act on that,” he said.

2018 will be a significant year, not only has Pope Francis named it as the Year for Youth, but also because it is a key time in the lead-up to the Plenary Council 2020.

“Proclaim 2018 will inspire Catholics to explore new ways of contemplating the face of Christ in community and so empower them to set out on the new paths of mission which the Holy Spirit is tracing for us at this crucial time,” Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said.

The three-day conference will run from July 12-14, 2018.

To register for updates visit www.proclaimconference.com.au

Early-bird registration will be open from October 20 via the conference website.

A PROCLAIM 2018 Sponsorship Proposal is available for interested organisations.

Such sponsorship will provide excellent exposure amongst the Australian Catholic community.

To enquire about sponsorship contact Michael King, National Centre for Evangelisation, by phone on (02) 6201 9833 or email mking@catholicenquiry.com

For more information on PROCLAIM 2018, contact Evangelisation Brisbane by phone on (07) 3324 3440 or email eb@bne.catholic.net.au