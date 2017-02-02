OLSH Sisters celebrate 100 years since they were called into Brisbane

AS the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart celebrate their arrival in Corinda 100 years ago, they can reflect on a centenary of dedication and “remarkable influence” on parish life.

Speaking at a centenary celebration on January 28, Corinda Graceville parish office manager Michael Doherty praised the ministry and service of the OLSH sisters, particularly through education, but including hospital and prison chaplaincy, home and aged-care visits, liturgical leadership and working for a range of Catholic agencies.

“(They are) amazing, yet humble women,” Mr Doherty said.

“For the past 100 years, over 150 Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart have worked, ministered and served us in so many aspects of our lives.

“To all Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart we offer our thanks for 100 years of bringing the love of God to so many people through so many actions.

“The parish of Corinda Graceville and the parish of Darra Jindalee are forever indebted to the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart for countless works and ministries.”

The Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart arrived at Corinda in January 1917, when it was simply a Mass centre attached to Goodna parish.

They set up St Joseph’s Primary School, with 50 students. It was blessed and opened by Archbishop James Duhig on January 28, 1917.

In 1919 the sisters opened a boarding school for junior boys, alongside St Joseph’s School.

This school operated at Corinda until the late 1930s, when the boys transferred to OLSH College, Whinstanes.

In 1937, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Primary School opened at Darra, and the OLSH Sisters travelled by train each day from Corinda to staff the Darra school, until the end of 1953, when administration was handed to the Mercy Sisters.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart College, Corinda, was opened in 1941. This was a senior school for girls and it had an enrolment of both boarders and day students.

This college was established in the buildings of the former boys’ junior boarding school at Corinda and operated until 1972.

St Joseph’s Primary School, Corinda, and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Primary School, Darra, continue to thrive and live true to their shared mottos to live in “Faith and Love”.

There are five OLSH sisters still active in Corinda parish life as well as working in broader ministries.

“It is remarkable what a strong influence the sisters have had here over 100 years in many different areas,” Sr Rita Clancy, in her 70s and who still does home visitations and works in prison chaplaincy, said.

“(With) our congregation, in one sense, it doesn’t matter what work you are doing, our motto is the most basic thing, that is ‘may the Sacred Heart of Jesus be everywhere loved’.

“It really doesn’t matter if you are peeling potatoes or the pope’s secretary, we just do it from the same motivation.

“The sisters have always gone out and got involved, especially to the poor and the lonely and the homeless.”