New focus for frontline ethicist Fr Kevin McGovern

QUEENSLAND priest and leading Christian ethicist Fr Kevin McGovern likes the Woody Allen quote: “If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans.”

At the end of June last year, Fr McGovern, 57, stepped aside after nine years as director of Melbourne’s Caroline Chisholm Centre for Health Ethics where he was often called into the public spotlight to explain the Church’s position on abortion, euthanasia, stem-cell research and human cloning.

For 10 years prior, Fr McGovern lectured at the Brisbane College of Theology.

Last year, Fr McGovern launched the Church’s 2016-17 Social Justice Statement, which focuses on older people, their needs and treatment in Australian society.

However, he decided to pause his career as a frontline ethicist.

Fr McGovern said he had “a sense that God was asking me to let go of what had been some of the foundations of my life up to this point, and let go so that something new could develop and what that new thing is I don’t exactly know”.

“The sense is I’ve left a harbour, but I’m not sure where the voyage is taking me yet,” he said.

Fr McGovern is now administrator at the small Melbourne parish of St Cecilia’s in Glen Iris, taking time to write a doctoral thesis on a topic that has been on his mind for many years: “self-deception and sin”.

“It’s not entirely autobiographical,” he jokes.

A man of ideas, Fr McGovern is grappling with one of the important developments in Catholic moral theology over the past 100 years – the need to engage with the modern insights of psychology and sociology.

“Our traditional wisdom is deepened by the insights of psychology and sociology. I’m trying to do that with our understanding of sin,” he said.

“There’s been a significant modern discussion about the phenomenon of self-deception – the rather extraordinary phenomenon where we’re not only able to deceive others but we’re also able to deceive ourselves.

“My observation is that very often when we’re engaged in something which in our heart of hearts we know is wrong, we practise self-deception so that we can convince ourselves that it’s not really wrong, and in fact it is quite acceptable, if not very good.

“If we recognise that, it changes our concept of sin and it helps us recover something that has been in our tradition which we may have lost sight of – that as well as sins that we know are wrong and do them anyway, there are other sins where we should have known it was wrong, but somehow we didn’t.”

Fr McGovern said his thesis fitted in with many of the issues Pope Francis had spoken and written about.

“Pope Francis talks about neglecting the poor, failing to care for refugees and asylum seekers, and he talks about failing to care for this planet which is our common home,” he said.

“In those sins of omission or sins of ignorance, I think many of us find what are our more serious sins.

“And once you start to look at sin in that way, Confession becomes a whole lot more important because it’s not remembering the sins we’ve committed and confessing them, it’s discerning the sins we’ve committed through neglect.

“For most of us, what we have failed to do is arguably more serious than what we have done.”

Fr McGovern hopes to complete his thesis by the end of this year, and then, perhaps, return to the Catholic hospital system as an ethicist, or to a bioethics centre.

“What I can do to contribute in our hospitals is help us to remain faithful to the Christian vision which established those hospitals, and the ethical vision that follows from that,” he said.

He said his long stint at the Caroline Chisholm Centre had shown him that Australia was constantly facing ethical dilemmas – much of it centred on individual free choice.

Fr McGovern said traditional morality in western societies was similar to morality in many cultures, which “makes us confident to say there is a human morality”.

“Now that traditional morality is preserved in the ethical teachings of the Catholic Church, but since the Enlightenment there has been a movement away from that morality and in its place is a morality which is simply about choice.

“This new morality says, ‘If it’s my choice it’s okay’. What I can see in Australia is a series of skirmishes between these two ethical world views.

“You can see it in the debates about abortion, euthanasia, embryo research and human cloning and lots of other things too.”

Fr McGovern said we had ethics to “help us do what is really right and very often what is really right is quite difficult, whereas what is really wrong often seems like the easier path”.

“So ethics often confronts us with a choice between what is right and difficult and what is wrong and easy,” he said.

When former Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser famously declared “life wasn’t meant to be easy”, Fr McGovern said people recognised there was a certain truth in what he was saying.

“We find meaning and purpose often in things that are challenging,” Fr McGovern said.

“To be a priest in a parish these days is hard work; to be a parent is hard work; in professions where people take on all sorts of challenges that is really hard work.

“In all of those areas, doing a job that is demanding, many of us find meaning and purpose in those challenges.”

While his work and study keeps him in Melbourne, the Bundaberg-born priest said he’d one day like to return home to Queensland.

“I’d like to have a go at being a parish priest and I’d like to be doing that in Rockhampton diocese,” he said.

“Central Queensland is my home and while I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to live in many other places, Central Queensland is still my home.

“How that works I don’t really know. God hasn’t told me yet.”