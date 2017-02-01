Married couple and religious among Catholics honoured on Australia Day

MOUNT Isa couple Patricia and Terry Lees weren’t expecting to be named members of the Order of Australia at the same time.

The Good Shepherd Catholic parishioners were among the 727 Australians honoured this Australia Day for their service to the community.

Mr Lees said he received his letter from the Governor General saying he had been nominated for the Medal of the Order of Australia.

As indicated by the letter, he kept to strict silence about his award, not even disclosing news to his wife of 48 years.

“I got the letter first and kept it to myself,” Mr Lees said.

He never expected a second letter addressed to his wife to arrive a few days later.

“There was a letter from the Governor General to Patricia that looked pretty similar to what I had, and when I gave it to her I said she had to open it in front of me,” Mr Lees said.

Mr Lees, who is a former radio and television presenter and regular columnist in The Catholic Leader, was awarded for his service to the Mount Isa community, and to mental health in rural and remote areas, as well as his work in the Townsville diocese as a spiritual companion in the western region.

His wife, who was part of the Stolen Generation, was named in the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to the indigenous community of Mount Isa, and to youth, aged care, legal and health organisations.

Mr Lees said he and his wife were humbled by the honours.

“You don’t do it for the award, you do it to give back to the community,” he said.

Mr Lees was on a Queensland steering committee that started the Australasian Centre for Rural and Remote Mental Health, now based in Western Australia.

He said working with people suffering from mental health issues, particularly in remote areas, helped him understand certain conditions faced by his own family members.

These included a nephew with schizophrenia who committed suicide “as a young lad”, a brother-in-law with paranoid schizophrenia who lived with the Lees’ until he found an apartment, and a grandson who was diagnosed with depression while still in school.

“I wanted to learn more and understand it, having been impacted by it at such a personal level,” Mr Lees said.

When he started working for the Townsville diocese as the director of the Western Ministry for Spirituality in 2010, which involved driving to cattle stations and other remote communities where the presence of a priest or religious is near extinct, the link between spiritual needs and mental health was clear.

“With my involvement in mental health, you found depression was common among guys who didn’t talk to anyone,” Mr Lees said.

“I was a bloke there to talk to other blokes, and we’d work towards saying a prayer.

“A lot of them would ask for a Mass or Communion.

“In the little towns, they only have Mass monthly.

“You’re touching lives without ‘selling’ Catholicism, but to offer a shoulder, a listening ear, and to be present.”

Mrs Lees was taken from her mother, of Torres Strait and Aboriginal blood, when she was 10 years old.

She is the chief executive officer of Injilinja Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Children and Youth Services, serving indigenous “from the cradle to the grave”.

Christian Brother Anthony White, better known as Br Tony, also received a medal of the Order of Australia for his service to education and the Catholic Church in Queensland.

A classroom teacher for 17 years and a principal for 25, Br Tony entered the Christian Brothers at Strathfield in 1946.

He was just 15.

“I was influenced largely by one of the Brothers who taught at my school in Bundaberg, where I grew up,” Br White said.

“And, to be honest, it was during the war, a time of unsettling and insecurity, but the life of the brothers seemed a secure situation.”

Br White was principal at St Ignatius Park College, Townsville, from 1990 to 1995, principal of St Joseph’s College, Gregory Terrace, in 1982 and 1989, and principal of St Teresa’s Agricultural College, Abergowrie, between 1963 and 1969.

He said he had been “exceptionally blessed” as a Christian Brother.

“I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” he said.

“Reflecting on the highlights of my life, probably some of the most rewarding was the opportunity to run schools for 25 years, and to work with the teachers of the schools.

“Teaching is the most undervalued profession, and the dedication of teachers, one can only appreciate from the inside.

“I did that as a principal.”

Daughter of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sister Anne Gardiner was named Senior Australian of the Year on the national holiday for her work with the Tiwi indigenous people.

Sr Gardiner landed in the Tiwi Islands as a 22-year-old nun and lived among the local indigenous.

She still lives on Bathurst Island today.

Other Catholics from Queensland who received the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours included: