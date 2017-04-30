Marist priest says Fatima children show the call to holiness is for everyone

FATIMA visionaries Francisco and Jacinta Marto, who will be canonised in two weeks, show the Church that the call to holiness is for everyone, Marist Father Michael Rego said.

Fr Rego said the canonisation of the two shepherd children on May 13 was especially important “in an age where our young have lost the sense of the divine and holy”.

“The children of Fatima are real people of our time, not from the far distant past,” Fr Rego said.

“They serve as real models of the call to holiness, especially for our young people.”

Fr Rego’s congregation, the Society of Mary or the Marist Fathers, encourages private devotions to Mary, including Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of the Rosary.

Fr Rego said out of private devotions to Our Lady, Marist Fathers were called to then model the life of Mary in the priesthood.

“Marist Fathers are quite unique to other Marian congregations, in that we are not characterised by any particular devotion to Mary,” Fr Rego said.

“We are called to live the life of Mary, to think, act, see and judge as Mary.

“Mary was not in the limelight but always behind the curtain.”

Fr Rego, who will celebrate 40 years as a priest on May 21, said he was drawn to the Marist Fathers’ uniqueness and the dedication to private Marian devotions.

He will join in the prayers of millions around the world as the two Fatima children are declared saints in two weeks.

“We have all been praying for this day for a long time, that they will be raised to sainthood,” Fr Rego said.