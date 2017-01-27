If you live in Queensland and consider yourself pro-life, you need to do this

PRO-life group Cherish Life has called on Queenslanders to rally, write letters and sign petitions opposing proposed abortion bills due to be debated in Parliament.

“It is crucial now more than ever that Queenslanders take action to defend women and children from this tyranny,” Cherish Life Queensland president Julie Borger said.

In the final sitting week of last year the Queensland Parliament passed a motion from Member for Cairns Rob Pyne to have his two abortion bills debated together on the first sitting Wednesday night of 2017, and every subsequent sitting Wednesday until the bills are dealt with.

Parliament resumes on Tuesday, February 14, and the debate could begin as soon as February 15.

Describing the proposed legislation as one of the most extreme abortions bills in the world, Ms Borger said “this is a fight we cannot afford to lose”.

“We do not want a situation, as in Victoria, where abortions can occur on healthy women carrying healthy children right up to the time the child is due to be born,” she said.

“Then if an aborted baby is born alive, he or she is left to die because the child has no medical rights.”

A Galaxy poll commissioned in May last year found 72 per cent of Queenslanders opposed mid-term abortions (past 13 weeks), while 85 per cent opposed late-term abortions (past 20 weeks), which this bill would legalise.

Cherish Life Queensland recommends the following action points be taken in order to motivate our MPs to protect women and children and vote “no” on the Pyne bills:

Make an appointment to see your state MP and explain your opposition to more permissive abortion laws.

If you cannot see your MP, write him/her a handwritten letter.

Write to Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and LNP Leader Tim Nicholls.

Sign the e-petition to Queensland Parliament

Attend the March for Life on Saturday, February 11, starting at 3pm.

Marchers will assemble at Queens Park, cnr William, Elizabeth and George Sts, Brisbane CBD for 2.45pm.

They will set off at 3pm and finish at the Speakers Corner – between the Old Parliament House building and the Botanical Gardens at the end of George Street.

A short rally will be held at the destination point.

State secretary for the World Federation of Doctors Who Respect Human Life Dr David van Gend will be the keynote speaker at the rally.

