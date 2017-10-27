Fifteen Catholics from across Queensland named finalists for the Community Leader Awards

FINALISTS for the 2017 Community Leader Awards have been announced with only three weeks to go until the much-anticipated Brisbane event takes place.

Fifteen Catholics from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and north Queensland have been shortlisted for this year’s Community Leader Awards.

Nominations for the awards came from all across Australia, with a growing number of nominations coming from New South Wales.

Nominees have an opportunity to be recognised in five categories, Young Leader of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, School Leader of the Year, Professional Leader of the Year and Community Leader of the Year.

The Catholic Leader launched the awards in 2014 to recognise faithful Catholics who go above and beyond in the Christian community.

The Catholic Leader managing editor Matt Emerick said this year’s shortlisted nominees were examples of the influence of a missionary Church.

“Within the shortlist of nominees are Catholics who have drawn from their personal journey with Christ to go beyond themselves and serve their communities,” Mr Emerick said.

“Throughout the course of Christian history, those who have encountered Christ have been compelled to spread the Gospel to the wider community.

“This is exactly what the fifteen nominees shortlisted for the Community Leader Awards have done.

“We congratulate all the nominees for this year’s awards and we hope your nomination inspires you to continue to grow the Kingdom.”

The winners for the 2017 Community Leader Awards will be announced at the official ceremony on Wednesday, November 15, with special guest Archbishop Mark Coleridge.

Tickets are available here or call The Catholic Leader on (07) 3324 3555 to make a purchase.

Awards Nominee Shortlist

Young Leader of the Year

Majella Ritchie

Martin Huynh-To

Stephanie Santos

Volunteer of the Year

Don Neander

Michael Curtin

Ora Duffley

School Leader of the Year

Angela O’Mailey

Louise Vella-Cox

Sr Elvera Sesta

Professional Leader of the Year

Dr Lee-Anne Perry

Henry Smerdon

Peter Arndt

Community Leader of the Year

Annette Baker

Cameron Auld

Manh Pham