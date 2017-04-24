Community in Lismore helps Trinity Catholic College in wake of floods

TRINITY Catholic College principal Marist Brother John Hilet has praised the college community for the spirit it showed in the wake of Lismore’s devastating floods earlier this month.

Br Hilet said torrential rain at the start of April from the remnants of Cyclone Debbie produced floodwaters that topped Lismore’s levee bank for the first since it was built 12 years ago

“This had disastrous results for (the college) with both sites, St Mary’s and St Joseph’s, inundated with water,” he said.

“The initial prediction was for moderate to major flooding, but this was far surpassed by the eventual peak of 11.5 metres.

“Lismore’s CBD as well as North and South Lismore have been devastated.”

Br Hilet said the community spirit for which Trinity was renowned came to the fore in the days following the flood.

“With up to three hundred volunteers including parents, students, friends, extended family and our own staff, the effort has been mammoth to say the least allowing the clean-up to progress quickly,” he said.

“The rebuilding will however take much longer.”

Br Hilet said that, as he reflected on the experience, he “could not help but be struck by the upcoming season of Easter”.

“Easter reminds us that from death comes new life and while we are experiencing a difficult time at the moment, I have no doubt the college will spring back from this situation to continue its great tradition into the future,” he said.

“While we are presently hurting the focus is clearly on the job ahead.”

Br Hilet thanked the Marist Brothers and Marist school communities from across Australia for their many messages of support during the ordeal.

“I ask that you keep not only Trinity Catholic College Lismore but also all those affected by the flood in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Flooded school: Water rises high into the St Maryís site of Lismore’s Trinity Catholic College.