Archbishop urges change as Commission ends Catholic review

CHURCH leaders are bracing for a grim and confronting final hearing into the Catholic Church at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

The three-week hearing in Sydney, set down to start tomorrow (February 6), aims to establish how widespread abuse was and what cultural issues allowed it to occur within the Church in Australia.

Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge is preparing to appear several times during the hearing.

“Through these three weeks there will be some grim moments and there will be some shocks, inevitably,” Archbishop Coleridge said in a video message to parishioners.

Archbishop Coleridge, a supervisory council member of the Catholic Church’s Truth, Justice and Healing Council, described the Royal Commission as “long and agonising, but a very important journey for the Church and many others as well”.

With the Royal Commission now in its fourth year, TJHC chief executive officer Francis Sullivan said the February hearing “… will be difficult for the Catholic community”.

“But the revelations will provide a litmus for how we as a Church recover and move on from this low point,” Mr Sullivan said.

“It will be an important exploration of a devastating chapter in the history of the Catholic Church in Australia.”

Mr Sullivan said the Royal Commission had an estimate of the extent of the sexual abuse of children within the Church – gathered during private sessions and through its data collection.

“I am sure this will be made public in the hearing and I for one am bracing myself for this revelation,” he said.

Mr Sullivan said this would be the first time anywhere in the world that Catholic Church data on child sexual abuse has been compiled and analysed for public consideration.

The commission hearing will be conducted in a series of panels.

“The data and the evidence from expert witnesses will make for an intense examination of the abuse scandal,” Mr Sullivan said.

“It will point to cultural and sociological issues in the Catholic Church in Australia – how decision-making occurred, who was involved and why.

“It will look at where responsibility fell and to what degree accountability and compliance processes were effectively deployed.

“The hearing will seek to provide an understanding of how priests and religious were selected and trained in decades past as well as in current times – all this within the general understanding that sexual abuse of children has occurred across institutions, and almost universally those institutions had cultures of cover-up and obfuscation.”

Archbishop Coleridge said the Royal Commission had two aims – to determine what the Church has learnt from the experience of abuse inquiry, and what had to happen for the Church to change a culture which allowed abuse to occur. “What have we done on the basis of what we’ve learnt and what will we do in the future? And that’s a very important question,” he said.

“Secondly, the Royal Commission will ask what were the cultural factors that led to the abuse in the Church and to the mishandling of the abuse by Church leaders?

“And that, too, is a very important question because it’s not enough to change procedures and protocols. That has to happen.

“But we have to shift the culture. And that’s a much more difficult thing to do.”

This will be the 20th public hearing involving the Catholic Church and the 15th directly focused on the Catholic Church.

Through public hearings across the country which began in 2013, the Royal Commission has investigated how institutions including churches, schools, sports clubs and government organisations responded to allegations and instances of child sexual abuse.

The Church has instituted various reforms including the setting up of a national Catholic Professional Standards body to promote accountability, transparency and trust.

In a letter sent to bishops worldwide last month, Pope Francis said the Church “weeps bitterly” over the sexual abuse of children by priests.

“We … weep for this sin,” the Pope wrote.

“The sin of what happened, the sin of failing to help, the sin of covering up and denial, the sin of abuse of power.”

In his video message Archbishop Coleridge has appealed to Catholic solidarity to achieve justice and healing .

“So, I invite all of you to join me on the journey through the three weeks of this final hearing and the journey that stretches before us beyond that, so that together we can do everything possible to ensure a better future for the Church; a better future particularly for young people; and even more particularly for those who have survived abuse,” he said.

“That justice and healing may be done to them. So, a better future for them but for the whole of society as well.”