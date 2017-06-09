Brigidine girls ‘can do science’

THERE is no question that girls at Brigidine College, Indooroopilly, love science.

More than 95 girls from Years 7 to 12 have put their hands up to become members of Brigidine’s Science Squad.

“The girls meet regularly to plan how to promote science around the college,” science curriculum leader Debra Guthrie said.

“They run lunchtime science events, assist at Open Day with the Big Science Show and advertise science on noticeboards, assemblies and newsletters.

“Science Week this year is going to be big, with competitions, a science show, movies in the space dome and even a baby-animal farm.

“Brigidine has an outstanding team of dedicated science staff who encourage the girls, promoting the idea ‘Girls can do Science’.”

Written by: The Catholic Leader