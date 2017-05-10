Senior Finance Manager – Townsville Catholic Education

Full-time position

Commencing Term 3, July 2017

The Townsville Catholic Education Office is seeking to appoint a suitably qualified, experienced person to the full-time position of Senior Finance Manager.

This senior leadership position provides direction of Townsville Catholic Education’s financial functions and ensures these functions are delivered to a high standard, using best business practices. Day-to-day operations, reporting, and short and long term planning are all part of this role. In collaboration with school leaders, the successful applicant will use their expertise to facilitate change and improvement of financial management systems and procedures.

To access an application package and to apply, please visit out website: recruitment.tv.catholic.edu.au

Written by: Catherine Santos