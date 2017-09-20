Project Team Leader – Evangelisation Brisbane

Evangelisation Brisbane

invites applications for the position of

Project Team Leader

This position requires an extensive theological background and proven leadership skills to lead our project team in supporting parishes across the Archdiocese of Brisbane. To be able to demonstrate the appropriate understanding of relevant theology it is most likely that the successful candidate will be a committed Catholic.

This is a full-time positioin which is based in our office within the Cathedral precinct in Brisbane’s CBD.

There is significant travel throughout the archdiocese and the span of hours includes evenings and weekends.

Working with the Project Team, the Team Leader is responsible for development and delivery of relevant pastoral programs, advice, materials and resources to Parishes and Communitieis within the Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Full details of this position, including the selection criteria, which must be addressed as part of any application, are available via email: ebadmin@bne.catholic.net.au or phone 07 3324 3440

Applications close 5pm on Friday 13 October 2017

Written by: Catherine