Principal Vacancies – Townsville Catholic Education

May 10, 2017

Townsville Catholic Education are seeking four dynamic and innovative Principals who are dedicated to making an impact on our flourishing school communities.

Townsville Catholic Education offers excitement, challenges, an amazing community and a profession, supportive environment.

 

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Ingham
    Primary | Prep – Year 6
  • St Kieran’s Catholic School, Mount Isa
    Primary | Prep – Year 6
  • Good Shepherd Catholic School, Rasmussen
    Primary | Prep – Year 6
  • Marian Catholic School, Currajong
    Primary | Prep – Year 6

 

 

Applications Close Wednesday 24 May, 2017

 

