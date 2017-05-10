Principal Vacancies – Townsville Catholic Education

Townsville Catholic Education are seeking four dynamic and innovative Principals who are dedicated to making an impact on our flourishing school communities.
Townsville Catholic Education offers excitement, challenges, an amazing community and a profession, supportive environment.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Ingham
Primary | Prep – Year 6
- St Kieran’s Catholic School, Mount Isa
Primary | Prep – Year 6
- Good Shepherd Catholic School, Rasmussen
Primary | Prep – Year 6
- Marian Catholic School, Currajong
Primary | Prep – Year 6
Applications Close Wednesday 24 May, 2017