Principal – St Michael’s School, Gordonvale

Looking for your next leadership role? Do you have proven leadership skills?

Catholic Education Cairns welcomes applications from suitably qualified, experienced and committed applicants who wish to apply for the Principal position at Michael’s primary school, Gordonvale. The school is located about 23 km south of the Cairns central business district and is east of the Gillies Range which leads to the picturesque Atherton Tableland. As a small Catholic school, St Michael’s offers a faith and vales based education which focus on the well-being of each individual child.

Intending applicants must:

• Be fully supportive of the ethos of Catholic Education;

• Be committed, practicing Catholic with exemplary leadership and teaching skills, sound curriculum knowledge, appropriate tertiary qualifications, excellent communication skills and a commitment to the practice of Catholic Education;

• Be fully committed to creating and maintaining a child safe organisation;

• Be registered or be eligible to register with Queensland College of Teachers.

Applications Close: 5.00pm, Tuesday 31 October 2017

To apply for this exciting leadership opportunity please download an application pack available from our website:

www.cns.catholic.edu.au

