Principal

St John Bosco Catholic School, Collinsville

COMMENCING JANUARY 2018

Situated approximately one hour from the beautiful Whitsunday coast is the pastoral and mining township of Collinsville. St John Bosco Catholic School has been an integral part of the Collinsville community since 1936 and is proud of its heritage as part of the Catholic Diocese of Townsville.

St John Bosco is currently seeking applications from suitably experienced and qualified persons for the position of Principal.

Commencing in 2018, this position includes the Incentive Payments

– Remote Area Sta Scheme (IPRASS), as well as a newly renovated

Principal’s house with subsidised rent.

For further information and to apply online, please visit our website, or contact Sue Blake, Employment Services Officer, at recruitment@tsv.catholic.edu.au or enquire on (07) 4773 0946.

Applications close Tuesday, 3 October 2017.

