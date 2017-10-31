Principal – St Colman’s, Home Hill

Principal

St Colman’s School, Home Hill

Commencing January 2018

The Principal of St Colman’s School has accepted a senior leadership role in Townsville, providing a fantastic opportunity for an experienced teacher looking for a leadership role in a supportive and welcoming environment.

St Colman’s School is situated approximately 88km south of the city of Townsville in the town of Home Hill. With a population of approximately 3000, Home Hill is part of the Burdekin Shire, the largest sugar cane producing area in Australia and boasting the nation’s largest water development project – the Burdekin Dam, which ensures a plentiful supply of water to the district.

St Colman’s is a small and vibrant school with experienced and dedicated staff teaching and supporting 64 students across Prep to Year 6. Located in the nearby town of Ayr is Burdekin Catholic High offering Years 7 to 12.

Key to the role of Principal will be fostering effective relationships with staff, students, parents, the parish, the Catholic education community and the wider community. To be eligible for the role you must be a committed, practicing Catholic and accredited to teach religious education.

To apply online visit TCEO Careers at www.tsv.catholic.edu.au. For further information contact Sue Blake, Employment Services Officer at recruitment@tsv.catholic.edu.au or (07) 4773 0946

Applications close Monday 13 November 2017.

Written by: Advertiser