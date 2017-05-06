Principal – Loreto College Coorparoo

The Loreto College Coorparoo Board is undertaking an extensive process to fill the position of Principal and invites applications from appropriately qualified and experience candidates.

Founding 1928, Loreto College Coorparoo is a Catholic Secondary girls’ school in Brisbane with a current enrolment of 810 students in Years 7 – 12. It is part of a network of Loreto Schools throughout Australia and East Timor and falls under the governance of Loreto Ministries Limited (LML). Loretto schools proudly operate within the tradition of Mary Ward and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM).

The educational philosophy of the College centres on inspiring a love of learning and aims to ignite potential, passion and excellence. At the core of this philosophy is an educational environment where the students develop a love of self, a determination to be and do one’s best and a strong commitment to gospel values and social justice.

The successful applicant for the role of Principal will be an inspirational leader with a strong focus on faith formation, educational excellence, pastoral care and a demonstrated experience and outstanding outcomes in performance improvement. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage from current achievements backed by a strong school community.

The Principal is appointed by the School Board of Loreto Coorparoo with the approval of LML and is the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The Principal is responsible to the Board for the implementation of the Strategic Plan and other policies.

It is anticipated the position will commence in January 2018 and will be appointed for an initial period of 5 years.

Specific terms and conditions will be negotiated with the successful applicant and will be commensurate with demonstrated abilities and experience.

Applications close Monday 15 May, 2017

To request an information/application package, please email Eva Dixon: eva.dixon@loretoministries.org.au

