PARISH MANAGER

Noosa District Catholic Parish invites applications for the full time position of Parish Manager working Monday to Friday.

The Parish Manager will be responsible for the administrative, organisational and financial aspects of the parish, including the parish office, building maintenance, employment and volunteers. The successful applicant will work cooperatively and collaboratively as part of the parish team with priest/s, staff and parishioners to ensure the smooth, effective and professional operation of all parish functions. They must also provide support to the Parish Priest administratively across all Parish activities. For additional information, please visit the Archdiocese of Brisbane website: https://brisbanecatholic.org.au/careers/view/?i=2135

Application:

To apply for this position, please email your current resume and a covering letter outlining your suitability for the position to hroffice@bne.catholic.net.au, Attention: Cindy Hayer. Applications should include the name of two (2) referees one of which preferably should be a Parish Priest. Remuneration will be based on the suitable candidate’s skills and experience and be paid in line with the Archdiocesan Pay Scale.

Applications close on COB Friday 3rd November 2017

Please note this position will start approximately end of November 2017

The Archdiocese of Brisbane has standards of conduct for employees and volunteers to maintain a safe and healthy environment. Our commitment to these standards requires that we conduct background referencing for all persons who will engage in direct and regular involvement with children, young people and/or vulnerable adults.

