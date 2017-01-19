Support Services Officer – Archdiocese of Brisbane

Permanent Position

Job Variety

Immediate Start

Classification: Full-Time

The Role

The Planning & Building department of Archdiocesan Services provides professional advice on building construction and property matters, project management services, along with building maintenance and facility support to all Archdiocesan Parishes, Agencies and Vicariates

The role is varied, and ranges from ground maintenance, through to operation of building security systems and provision of driving duties.

The primary function of the role is to assist a team in the management of the Building Security Alarm system, Fleet management, presentation and tidying of the precinct grounds.

Key tasks include

* On call 24 hours a day to deal with Security Alarms or Fire Alarm activation.

* Presentation of the Cathedral precinct grounds and working with the groundsman.

* Driving duties.

* Use of general equipment – mowers, hedger, pathway scrubbers, ladders etc.

* General property maintenance activities

Submission:

Applications should be submitted with a current resume and addressing of the selection criteria. Please email your application to Christina Vickers on E: vickersc@bne.catholic.net.au

For further enquiries regarding this vacancy, please telephone Christina Vickers on T: 3324 3282

Salary:

$47,500

Closing Date:

30 January 2017 at 5.00pm