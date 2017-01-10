FAMILY LAWYER VACANCIES – New Way Lawyers

New Way Lawyers, Australia’s first non profit law firm, has a vacancy for a full time Family Lawyer based at our Corinda office. Applicants should have a minimum of 2 years post admission experience in family law.

Applications are also being accepted for a Family Lawyer role based at our Gold Coast office which will be opening in early 2017.

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of an innovative firm that is committed to making a difference in the community.

For further information including a position description and details of how to apply email carolyn@newwaylawyers.com.au.

New Way Lawyers

Written by: The Catholic Leader