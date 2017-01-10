Casual Bus Driver Required – Prison Transport Group Inc.

Prison Transport Group Inc. is a small not for profit organisation that provides transport for family members visiting Correctional Centres in South East Qld. We are seeking a casual bus driver to do two weekend shifts per month.

Employment Requirements

• Must have current Driver Authority and current MR licence.

• Demonstrated strong written and communication skills.

• Positive attitude and ability to engage with people.

The position will attract the Passenger Vehicle Transportation Award 2010. Shifts approximately six hours. Please note that drivers do not go into Correctional Centres.

All qualified applicants should email their resume and contact details of two referees to admin@prisontransport.com.au. Successfull applicants who are shortlisted for an interview will be contacted by email no later than Friday 27th January.

