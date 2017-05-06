Chief Executive Officer – Pregnancy Crisis Incorporated

Pregnancy Crisis Incorporated (PCI) is a Charity assisting mothers confronted with an unplanned pregnancy in difficult circumstances. The Charity operates a confidential safe house and also provides volunteer support workers who visit clients in their own homes.

The position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for leading 100 approx. volunteers and overseeing the conduct of the Charity in all its activities in accordance with the relevant legislation and statutory authorities’ requirements.

A high level of ability to encourage motivation of a dedicated team of volunteers to provide services to abused, impoverished, pregnant mothers is required.

Negotiation skills are important in dealing with government and non-government agencies including organisations referring clients to PCI. The position oversees the Charity’s fundraising activities and promotion of the Charity.

Reporting to the position are an accountant, volunteer office staff and area coordinators. A position description is available on request. Office hours of work are 24 hours per week. Further information is available on telephone 1300 777 777 or 07 3892 7662.

The Application closing date is Monday 15 May 2017.

Applications in writing by post or by email can be made to The President, Pregnancy Crisis Incorporated, PO Box 427, Moorooka Qld 4105 or pci777@bigpond.com.

In submitting your application please include a resume or CV with a covering letter outlining your interest in this position and skills and experience you would bring to the role.

Written by: Catherine Santos