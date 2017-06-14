Australian Catholic Bishops Conference – Director Positions

Director, Office for the Participation of Women

Director, Office for Lay Pastoral Ministry

Organisation: Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

Location: Braddon, Canberra

Term: Full time (37.5hrs/week), ongoing

Remuneration Scale: ACBC Grade Six (6)

Application Closing Date: 30 June 2017, 4pm

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated and dedicated person to fill the dual role of Director, Office for the Participation of Women and Director, Office for Lay Pastoral Ministry. This is a leadership role within the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

As Director you will be responsible for:

Building and maintaining networks of stakeholders within diocese and other organisations

Building the capacity of stakeholders through developing new resources

Leading and managing small teams to undertake projects

Managing the finances of the Office for the Participation of Women and Office for Lay Pastoral Ministry

A Position Description is available from www.employmentrelations.catholic.org.au

As the successful applicant you will have:

Academic background in theology and/or gender studies Strategic planning skills and an ability to support and contribute to strategic direction Governance and project management skills Good interpersonal, communication, networking and time management skills Ability to make and justify hard decisions and achieve results



To be considered for this role, applications should address the Knowledge, Skills and Experience as listed in the position description.

Enquiries Ms Jane Bashiruddin 0447 238 432 or oeradvisor@catholic.org.au

Applications including three referees to be submitted via email to Jane Bashiruddin oeradvisor@catholic.org.au

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference is an equal employment opportunity employer and promotes and supports a family friendly workplace. The successful applicant must be eligible to work in Australia and may be required to provide a Working with Children Check or a suitable Police Check as part of the recruitment process.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference respects your privacy. In applying for this position, you will be providing Australian Catholic Bishops Conference with personal including sensitive information. We can be contacted on 02 6201 9845. To find out more about how we will treat this information, please access our privacy collection notice from www.employmentrelations.catholic.org.au

Written by: Catherine Santos