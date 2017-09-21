Assistant Principal – St Stephen’s Catholic College, Mareeba

Assistant Principal – Administration

St Stephen’s Catholic College, Mareeba

5 year contract

Commencing: 15 January 2018

Enrolment numbers: 550

Remote area incentives

Attractive salary plus superannuation and salary packaging available

St Stephen’s Catholic College is a Catholic co-educational secondary college situated at Mareeba, 60kms west of Cairns. With a current enrolment of 550 students, the college offers a quality, educational experience for students in both the academic and vocational fields.

Intending applicants must:

• Be fully supportive of the ethos of Catholic Education;

• Be committed, practicing Catholic with exemplary leadership and teaching skills, sound curriculum knowledge, appropriate tertiary qualifications, excellent commu-nication skills and a commitment to the practice of Catholic Education;

• Be fully committed to creating and maintaining a child safe organisation;

• Be registered or be eligible to register with Queensland College of Teachers.

Applications Close: 5.00pm, Friday 6 October 2017

For further information and an application pack, please visit our website: www.cns.catholic.edu.au

Intending applicants must be fully committed to creating and maintaining a child safe organisation.

Catholic Education is an equal opportunity employer.

Written by: Catherine