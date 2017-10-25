Assistant Principal Religious Education – St Joseph’s Catholic School, The Strand

Assistant Principal – Religious Education (Primary)

Senior Leadership Vacancy

St Joseph’s Catholic School – The Strand

North Ward, Townsville Queensland

Townsville Catholic Education invites applications from experienced, motivated and suitably qualified Catholic school teachers to become part of a dynamic leadership team committed to educating, inspiring and transforming students to become life-long learners and role models in our community.

St Joseph’s is a co-educational school offering Prep to Year 6 for over 370 students.

St Joseph’s, in the Mary Help of Christians Parish, values a strong, supportive and involved Catholic school community and seeks to create an environment where all children, staff, parents and guardians feel valued, included and engaged.

To access an application package and to apply, please visit our website.

Applications close Friday, 3rd November 2017.

