Administration Officer – Australian Catholic University, North Sydney

Facilitate the objectives of the Directorate of Identity and Mission

Support administrative activities for Staff Formation Team

Australian Catholic University (ACU) is an inclusive community which welcomes students and staff of all beliefs. ACU has over 2,500 staff supporting more than 34,000 students across seven campuses – Adelaide, Ballarat, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, North Sydney and Strathfield.

As valued members of our community, all staff members are expected to have an understanding of ACU’s mission and values and to demonstrate an active contribution to them.

The Directorate of Identity and Mission has as its primary purpose the articulation, promotion and transmission of the Catholic identity and mission of the University. Flowing from the mission and core values of the University, the Directorate seeks to prepare staff and students to live in and make contributions to the local, national and international community. The Directorate collaborates across the ACU community to advance the Mission of the University through a number of distinct units, including Campus Ministry, Institute for Advancing Community Engagement, Centre for Liturgy and Catholic Programs.

With a commitment to delivering high quality service, you will:

effectively support travel, diary and meeting management for Academic Coordinator, Catholic Programs and Executive Officer, Identity & Mission

contribute to project administration for coordination of national events sponsored by the Directorate

undertake professional and friendly reception duties

produce liturgical worship aids, brochures and flyers for events and projects.

You will need to demonstrate:

evidence of ability to show commitment with integrity to the Catholic Identity, Mission and ethos of the University

knowledge and experience working effectively with church agencies, organisations and related terminology

completion of a relevant degree with experience, or an equivalent combination of education/training and experience

capacity to learn and adapt to new technologies and proactively contribute to process improvements.

The University pursues an excellence agenda and offers an environment where staff are welcomed and safe and valued through development, participation and involvement.

How to Apply: Obtain the Position Description Administrative Officer IM (PD).pdf . Applicants are expected to address all selection criteria listed in the position description. To apply for this role click the “Apply” link below. Visit Hints and Tips on how to apply.

Total remuneration valued to $87,006 – $93,497 pa, including salary component $73,521 – $79,006 pa (Higher Education Worker Level 6), employer contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading. General enquiries can be directed to Carmel Yahl, Executive Officer, Directorate of Identity and Mission on 02 9739 2380. Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position. ACU is committed to diversity and social inclusion in its employment practices. Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups are encouraged. Equal Opportunity and Privacy of personal information is University policy. For more details visit www.acu.edu.au/careers”

